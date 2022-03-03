Mecklenburg County inmate dies, officials say

Mecklenburg County officials said the 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Wednesday evening.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A female inmate who was in the Mecklenburg County jail died Wednesday night, county officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Detention Center said the inmate, a 31-year-old female, was found unresponsive in her cell in the jail's infirmary a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the jail, as did Medic. First responders attempted CPR and used a defibrillator but were unable to revive the inmate. She was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

"Words cannot express the devastation of losing a resident so soon after the shooting involving one of our deputies and now the emotional trauma on staff," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to report this death."

Mecklenburg County officials have not released the inmate's name at this time. Officials said she was taken into custody on Jan. 30. Jail officials said multiple attempts to contact the inmate's next of kin were unsuccessful due to limited contact information provided during processing.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will conduct a thorough investigation of the death.

The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services biannual inspection found the facility failed to maintain enough staff to keep the jail safe.

That inspection followed a WCNC Charlotte investigation that brought to light an increase in violent attacks against guards and a lack of consistent inmate supervision. The Fraternal Order of Police filed a formal complaint with NCDDHS requesting an investigation.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts