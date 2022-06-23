Salisbury Social District opens for 4th of July weekend

The city of Salisbury opens a new district where people can carry open alcoholic containers on the street beginning Friday, July 1.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) will be open to the public beginning Friday, July 1. as part of the city's effort to revitalize small businesses and the local economy.

The city is following in the footsteps of many other townships after the state relaxed restrictions on open containers last year.

From noon until midnight, Monday through Sunday, visitors can frequent this district:

People are also encouraged to frequent Bell Tower Green Park, as follows:

November 1 through March 1: between 5 p.m. and park closing



March 2 through October 31: between 6 p.m. and park closing

The city says that drinks must be consumed from an official DSSD cup received at an ABC-licensed participating business, identified by a DSSD window sticker.

These businesses are selling DSSD-approved drinks:

La Cava

Go Burrito

Salty Caper

Bottle and Can

Sweet Meadow

Shuckin’ Shack

Shug’s

New Sarum

The Fish Bowl

Carpe Vinum 121

Bangkok Downtown

Each business will label the cup with a sticker, identify where it was purchased and mark the name of the purchaser and when they bought it.

Outside alcohol is not allowed within the district and any drinks bought may not leave the district.

Violations to the social district's rules should be reported to the Salisbury Police Department at 9-1-1.

For more information, lists of participating businesses and rules and regulations, visit the Social District tab on the City of Salisbury's website.

