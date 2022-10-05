Downtown social district? Mooresville leaders consider giving the OK to public drinking zone

Social districts — which allow the drinking of alcohol outside of bars and restaurants — are a hot new trend in North Carolina as towns look to generate revenue.

Mooresville town leaders are expected to consider a vote Monday on a new social district that would allow the drinking of alcohol outside of restaurants and bars where it was purchased.

Social districts are the newest trend popping up across North Carolina, thanks to a new state law. Several cities and towns in the Charlotte area, including Cornelius, Hickory and Kannapolis, have added them as a way to increase revenue for small businesses working in unison.

The proposed Mooresville social district would run from McLelland Avenue to Highway 3, including North Church Street, North Main Street and North Broad Street. Click here for a map provided by the town of Mooresville.

If approved, the Mooresville social district would operate from noon until 10 p.m. seven days a week. At all other times, all state and local laws regarding public consumption and possession of alcohol would be enforced.

Alcohol purchased within the social district would be required to have the following:

Clearly identified container naming the business it was purchased

Must display a logo or some other mark that is unique to the social district

Containers must not be glass

Containers must display the statement "Drink Responsibly -- Be 21"

No more than 16 ounces

