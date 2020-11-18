Former Salisbury High Schools teacher arrested for indecent liberties with a child

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the child victim involved is not a student at Salisbury High School.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury High School teacher has been arrested and accused of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office began investigating the case in early November after receiving a complaint on the matter. The suspect was identified as Jason Carpintero, 51, of eastern Rowan County.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Carpintero's arrest on one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child. He was arrested at his home, taken to the magistrate's office, and given a $250,000 bond.

Additional charges could possibly come as detectives continue in their investigation.

RCSO confirmed the child victim involved is not a student at Salisbury High School, where Carpintero is known to be a teacher. WCNC Charlotte is still waiting to hear back from Rowan Salisbury Schools regarding his current employment status.