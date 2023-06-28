'You saved our home' | Samaritan House says it will reopen thanks to donations from the community

Since launching the campaign in April, $451,000 has been raised for the organization.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Samaritan House, a place for people in Charlotte experiencing homelessness, announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen thanks to the large community support of the organization’s “Save Our Home'' campaign.

According to a new release, since launching the campaign in April, $451,000 has been raised for the organization.

“Due to post-pandemic inflation and an increase in demand, we had to cease operations while planning a new direction for the organization; luckily, our home is saved!” Executive Director, Rodney Tucker, said. “With donations well exceeding our goal, we have renovated the house and will be able to serve 12 people at a time, reaching over 100 clients per year.”

The organization is still requesting community support and donations can be made at: thesamaritanhouse.org. Volunteer applications are open and the next volunteer orientation is on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. Interested parties can visit thesamaritanhouse.org/volunteer to fill out an application and sign up for the orientation.

