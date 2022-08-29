Area school districts announce new security measures to protect students

A Charlotte-based company is now launching new technology that could prevent an attack with the press of a button.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With students returning to the classroom today, safety is at top of mind for parents.

"We begin and end every day talking safety, that is the number one priority to make sure we have a safe environment for all of our students," John Kopicki, Cabarrus County superintendent, said.

Several districts are offering new measures to help keep students safe..

This year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is introducing body scanners at all of its high schools.

In Union County, the district is adding school resource officers to more of its facilities.

"There's a new initiative this year that we're really proud of," Andrew Houlihan, Union County Schools, said. "We're working with the sheriff's department to have one SRO for every two elementary schools."

Cabarrus County taking it a step further with an officer assigned to every single school.

Alternative technology solutions in schools

Charlotte-based company Punch Technologies is working stop a tragedy in the classroom.

Through a mobile app -- teachers and students are able to report an incident and location from the convenience of a smartphone.

"It's all just about awareness of an incident. Ideally, before one even begins," Greg Artzt, CEO of Punch Technologies, said.

Now the company is expanding the technology beyond mobile devices. It's launching a wearable device to help everyone from teachers to lifeguards in an emergency.

The device would automatically call the proper authorities if a lifeguard jumped into the water to try and save someone drowning.

"This is obviously not a revenue creation, it's an investment in the safety of your kids," Artzt said.

The smartphone technology is already in use at YMCA’s and several private schools and churches across Charlotte. Punch technologies say they have just started rolling out their wearable device.

