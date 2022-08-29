Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

A Facebook post says North Carolina parents can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families.

While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.

THE QUESTION

In North Carolina, is it legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, it is legal to take four hours of unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity as long as you notify your employer.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the North Carolina Department of Labor, the General Assembly passed a new law in 1993 that would allow a parent or legal guardian four hours of leave per year to attend school events or be involved in a child's schooling.

"You get four hours per year to not have any penalty at work," Miller said.

According to the law, this leave is unpaid and you should give your employer two days' notice.

"It's something you have to work out with your employer, so 48 notice before you take that four hours leave or part of it," Miller said.

Miller suggests people get something from the school in writing for the event.

"I would certainly ask folks to provide something in writing," she said. "Whether it's something from the school's website or if the school could provide written notice of what the activity was."

