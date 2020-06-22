Gaston County daycare shuts down after COVID-19 case

Second Baptist Daycare in Mount Holly said an employee tested positive last Friday.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Second Baptist Daycare in Mount Holly has temporarily shut down after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the center said one of its workers was in close contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Upon hearing the news, the facility said it shut down for the rest of the week while the worker got tested.

Second Baptist said the employee, who last worked at the daycare Tuesday, tested positive Friday.

It said the worker wasn't wearing a mask, and she frequented most of the center's space, including classrooms, the kitchen and front office.

As the facility remained closed, Second Baptist said all staffers who worked last Monday and Tuesday needed to get tested, and it recommended parents get their children tested if they develop any symptoms.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to two parents who wouldn't go on-camera, but they said the daycare did a good job communicating updates to families.

The case comes as North Carolina will release the names of schools and daycares with COVID-19 clusters starting this week.

North Carolina DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said currently, only three facilities have reported clusters.

"It looks like kids transmit the virus less well than adults do," Dr. Cohen said. "But we still know there is a rare inflammatory condition in children that we continue to monitor as well."

She said data indicated children were less affected by symptoms of the virus than adults.

DHHS mandates any child care facility or school with a positive COVID-19 test must report it to their local health department, and any space where that person visited must be cleaned and disinfected.

Child care workers aren't required to wear masks though DHHS recommends it.

WCNC Charlotte left multiple messages asking to talk to Second Baptist's director, and we're awaiting a response.

Second Baptist said on Facebook it'll reopen July 6.