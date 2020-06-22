Two dead, at least 6 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

At least two people died and five others suffered serious injuries when dozens of shots were fired on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least two people were killed and a half-dozen people were seriously injured in a shooting on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte late Sunday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one person was killed during the incident. Medic reported that at least five people suffered life-threatening injuries. Multiple blocks of Beatties Ford Road were roped off by police with dozens of evidence markers on the ground for fired shots.

Witnesses said the chaos broke out during what was supposed to be the last night of Juneteenth celebrations. A video posted on Twitter showed the scene, when an ambulance arrived for a report of someone being hit by a car. It was at this time that shots were fired, with more than 20 shots being heard on video.