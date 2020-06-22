Two dead, at least 6 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least two people were killed and a half-dozen people were seriously injured in a shooting on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte late Sunday night, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one person was killed during the incident. Medic reported that at least five people suffered life-threatening injuries. Multiple blocks of Beatties Ford Road were roped off by police with dozens of evidence markers on the ground for fired shots.
Witnesses said the chaos broke out during what was supposed to be the last night of Juneteenth celebrations. A video posted on Twitter showed the scene, when an ambulance arrived for a report of someone being hit by a car. It was at this time that shots were fired, with more than 20 shots being heard on video.
" I heard about 60 or 70 shots, sounded like, people were running everywhere, cars were leaving," said one person. "It's just sad someone took something that was an event that was supposed to be an event and turned it into a massacre, a nightmare for families. People lost their loved ones, people out here in the streets dead. Charlotte's better than this."