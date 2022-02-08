Sherwin-Williams expansion to create 183 new jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Cooper says

The company will invest $324 million to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Sherwin-Williams Company will create 183 jobs in Iredell County as it expands its facilities in Statesville, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $324 million to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.

"Manufacturers choose North Carolina time and again, thanks to our state’s skilled workforce, modern transportation networks, and central, East Coast location,” Governor Cooper said. “Companies already doing business here understand our strengths best, and we’re glad Sherwin-Williams will continue to call our state home.”

Gov. Cooper said the Sherwin-Williams project in Statesville will include a 36,000-square-foot extension of its existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, the addition of four new rail spurs, and the construction of a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center.

“The planned investment at our Statesville facility supports meeting the expanding needs of our customers in the region,” John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We want to thank all of the public entities involved in working with us to achieve our combined goals that drive economic development, add good-paying jobs and support the surrounding community.”

