Shooting threat at Charlotte middle school under investigation, classes will be held normally tomorrow

The threat referenced a possible school shooting on April 20, according to district officials. Police say there is no evidence that the threat is credible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school threat is under investigation after authorities learned of a shooting possibly being planned for Thursday.

Southwest Middle School Principal Merita Little sent out a message to parents on Wednesday about the incident, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson.

In the message, Little says the school received a threat of a possible shooting referenced for Thursday, April 20. Police are currently investigating this threat.

"Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately," wrote Little in the message.

Little affirmed that threats can have serious consequences and possible legal action against anyone involved.

Any parents with questions can reach out to the school's front office. Anyone with information relating to the threat can reach out to law enforcement.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were made aware of the threat. However, they say there is no evidence to believe the threat is credible.

Classes will be held as normal at Southwest Middle School on Thursday.

In September 2022, a 14-year-old student was arrested after making mass threats against the school.

