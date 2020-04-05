CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators have closed the inbound lanes of South Boulevard between East Park Avenue and East Boulevard while officials investigate the crash, which involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person has been pronounced deceased.

CMPD's Major Crash detectives are conducting the investigation.

