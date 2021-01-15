LIVE: Columbia law enforcement announces safety plan for potential protests

The FBI issued a warning about potential armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and State Capitols leading up to the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are working in collaboration to ensure safety and security at the State house following a warning issued by the FBI about armed protests.

The Columbia Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. WLTX will carry those remarks live.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are working with those agencies for the safety and security of the South Carolina State House and other facilities after the FBI issued a warning about potential armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and State Capitols leading up to the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

These state and local agencies have worked together and pooled resources. According to SCDPS, they have started to increase vigilance and manpower at the State house and surrounding areas.

Out of an abundance of caution, the State House will be closed to all visitors from January 16th – January 20th.

Through the Inauguration, law enforcement is telling the public to expect more law enforcement vehicles, as well as a perimeter around the State house made of physical barriers and law enforcement.