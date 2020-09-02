CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teams of gamers gathered for an Esports tournament in South End, Charlotte Saturday.

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari thinks the competitive videogame play could bring millions of dollars to the Queen City.

"In 2020, right now, we're on track for this industry to generate over $1.5 billion in market impact a year," Bokhari said. "So when you look at communities like Orland or Las Vegas, they're building esports-dedicated arenas for global matchplay. This is a real thing."

There was some star power at Saturday's event. Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsby Bogues and former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart were both in attendance.

It comes as the Hornets prepare to own and operate an esports team that will compete in an NBA 2K league. The team will draft sports players February 22 in New York City.

WCNC

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: