New multi-use development coming to Charlotte's South End

The 1.9-acre development will be built along South Tryon Street in the heart of Charlotte's booming South End neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A real estate developer with properties around the world, including in New York and San Francisco, announced it has closed on purchasing 1.9 acres of land in Charlotte's South end for a new development.

Portman Residential is planning a retail and residential complex on South Tryon Street, near the intersection with Tremont Avenue. In a press release, Portman said the land was purchased as part of a partnership with an undisclosed investor. Portman Residential officials said South End's access to the light rail and walkable living areas made it an attractive option for the new development.

“The South End is known as Charlotte’s heartbeat, and we are proud to contribute to South End’s continued vibrancy with a high-quality mixed-use development,” said Harvey Wadsworth, Portman Residential. “This area offers residents a little bit of everything, and we are excited to develop a centerpiece of this thriving submarket.”

Groundbreaking on the development is expected to happen in early 2023. No further details were released at this time.

