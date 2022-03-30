Some worry that towers coming to South End will price people out of the area

County leaders and some residents say it's nice to see the difference between South End and Uptown, but others -- like the light rail -- are on the move.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is always expanding. A Chicago developer recently unveiled its new plan for a $750 million project, bringing two new towers into South End with hundreds of apartments.

The company originally predicted three towers. Still, some Mecklenburg County leaders called this a win. Some residents told WCNC Charlotte they are on board, but others said as expansion continues, hundreds more are getting priced out of the area daily.

The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone. The sounds of hustle and bustle are matched with the noise of progress. More companies have moved to the Queen City. But, there's another sound we haven't mentioned just yet.

“It was like a large gasp," resident Maddie Bamyas said.

Bamyas just moved to the Queen City in August of 2022. She wasn't expecting rent to be as much as it was. Others told WCNC Charlotte their rent has gone up over $200.

“Like, can I afford to live here?" Bamyas questioned.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner At-Large Pat Cotham said there's a reason why the city overall is exploding.

"We got here because years ago there were some great decisions made, especially from the city council," Cotham said.

Cotham said, years ago, the council focused heavily on making the Charlotte Douglas International Airport a major destination for air travel. She also said over the years, there's been a reduction in taxes for big business.

County leaders and some residents say it's nice to see the difference between South End and Uptown, but others -- like the light rail -- are on the move.

Based on the 2021 US Census and Charlotte Business Alliance, the number show Charlotte as the seventh largest growing metro in the Country with 84 people moving here every day.

In contrast, looking at Mecklenburg County, about six people move away every day. Residents in consensus said rent is the driving factor.