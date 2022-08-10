Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown

China Grove's iconic Stag & Doe reopened its doors for the first time this week since closing in March of 2020 due to COVID-19.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week.

The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

"It's pretty exciting. Something we've been waiting on since the second week of March in 2020," owner Dana Morton said. "We didn't think it would go that long. We figured it would get worked out and all that stuff, but it lasted a lot longer than we thought."

Morton says things will be mostly like they were with the exception of new employees. Long-time guests will recognize Stag & Doe's menu and friendly service.

"We always ran a straight place and we got that from my dad," Morton said. "That's the way he ran it."

Stag & Doe will be open on Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.