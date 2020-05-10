'She brought joy' | A Stanly County elementary school teacher has died, school district confirms

Julie Davis taught third grade at Norwood Elementary School.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County Schools announced on Sunday afternoon that a third-grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School had died.

"We are deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Julie Davis, a third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School," Interim Superintendent of Stanly County Schools Vicki Calvert said in a statement.

The cause of death has not been released.

"During her two years in service to the students of Norwood Elementary School, Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential," Calvert said. "She implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best."

Calvert said Davis was loved by the students and "she brought joy" into the lives of students, staff members, and the community.

"We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis’ family," Calvert said. "We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit."