Lawmakers push for investment into the Steele Creek community

There's a push to bring more resources to the growing area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More money could be coming to the Steele Creek area, located in southwest Mecklenburg County.

Lawmakers are currently pushing for a bill that would invest money into community improvement projects from the states general fund.

Over the last 15 years, Steele Creek has seen a lot of growth. Its own population grew by over 70%. 28279 is one of the fastest-growing zip codes in North Carolina.

“There’s new apartment complexes all the time," said Birgitta Kruzan, the Director of the nonprofit Steele Creek Community Place.

Now, there's a push to bring more resources to the community.

North Carolina State Representative Terry Brown is helping lead a bill that would bring money to three different projects.

The first is to support Steele Creek Community Place with more than $800,000.

“The area has really been exploding and many people are moving to Charlotte and Steele Creek, and there wasn’t a place for connection or the whole family," Kruzan said.

In April, the group plans to open a community center off of South Tryon near Steele Croft Parkway, at Christ the King Church. They will connect people with program services, offer a place where organizations could meet, and provide a safe place for families.

“Focusing on upward mobility and networking, physical wellness, family and mental health," Kruzan said.

“We're not like a NoDa or South End where there’s a lot of different things going on, so it's really important for families to have that central spot where people can have that community meeting place," Rep. Brown said.

The second project is to help the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, a nonprofit that helps the fire department.

It proposes $4 million for special water equipment, a ladder truck, a fire/rescue boat along with a boathouse and building for training. Rep. Brown notes since a notable portion of the community is on the waterfront, ensuring crews have what they need is critical.

"The last thing we want is an emergency and the people who are trained are not able to get out there," he said.

The last project involves $500,000 for a study of traffic on Shopton Road West, from South Tryon to Highway 160.

Brown says he's recently been in contact with NCDOT and there are still plans to widen Highway 160, but he's hopeful this study will help mitigate traffic issues in the meantime.

If the bill passes it would take effect on July 1, 2023.

The Steele Creek Community Place will have its grand opening Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.