President Biden to visit NC on Tuesday to kick off 'Investing in America' tour

DURHAM, N.C. — President Biden is set to visit North Carolina on Tuesday to kick off his "Investing in America" tour.

The President will visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Durham to discuss the job growth and increased infrastructure seen as part of his Investing in America agenda.

Wolfspeed recently announced a $5 billion investment to build its North Carolina facility and create 1,800 new jobs, according to the White House.

Over the next three weeks, President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the Cabinet, and senior White House officials will visit over 20 states to highlight the impact of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

In addition, to President Biden's stop in North Carolina, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will also travel to North Carolina to visit manufacturers producing fiber optic cable.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also visit North Carolina to discuss how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is working to ensure access to clean water.

More stops on the tour include California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin and more.

