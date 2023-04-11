Carolinas rank worst in student debt per borrower

Local scholarship expert weighs in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — India Prather’s job is seemingly simple, help students find scholarships.

But the attorney and scholarship expert works with The Art of Scholarships to find free money. The college and scholarship consulting company also helps students write essays tailored to the schools they choose.

This help is timely, as debt per borrowers in the Carolinas rank among the top ten for worst in the nation. According to Scholaroo, a national team of scholarship experts, South Carolinians have the fourth highest student debt with $39,000 per borrower.

North Carolina came in at number eight with $38,000 per borrower.

It’s an area Prather wants to see the Carolinas improve in.

"If you’re looking at the northern states, typically a lot of those colleges and universities have more partnerships with high schools and community organizations that students participate in them," Prather explained.

Prather added this is why finding affordability might be easier in different regions.

In the meantime, more than half of students across the nation say getting that degree is financially out of reach.

So, while finding grants, scholarships and other financial aid to help pay for higher education isn’t easy, Prather encourages students to do the work.

"Just having that help in navigating would be the first step," Prather said. "Just seeking that help."

Follow any of the links below for scholarship search engines, and a local scholarship expert.

