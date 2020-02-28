LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District confirms a student was hit by a car Friday morning while waiting at her bus stop.

The school district said the girl, whose age has not been released, is a student at Heath Springs Elementary School.

Officials said one of the child’s parents usually walks her to the bus stop, but said they are not sure if the parent was with her this morning.

It is unclear where the child was standing when she was hit by the vehicle. The bus had not arrived at the stop when the accident happened, officials said.

The child has been taken to a local hospital in Charlotte where her condition is unknown.

Representatives with Lancaster County School district are headed back to the accident scene to try and get a clear understanding of how the accident may have happened.

