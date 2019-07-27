CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The SWAT situation at a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center has ended, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m. Friday at 1000 Blythe Blvd, advising someone may have been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had barricaded herself inside a vehicle on the 5th floor of the Medical Center Plaza Visitor’s parking deck, police said.

"Barricaded subject can become highly volatile situation that can potentially endanger others and even Officers. SWAT and the negotiators are specialized in this type of situation and can work towards a peaceful resolution," CMPD tweeted.

Hours later, the standoff ended when police discovered the woman was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. CMPD did not fire any guns, police said.

Atrium Health confirmed the parking deck was on lockdown while officers investigated the situation.

The hospital tweeted the incident started off-campus and ended up in the parking deck.

Employees were asked to stay put until it was safe, Atrium Health told NBC Charlotte.

Around 9:30 p.m., CMPD tweeted, "The situation is contained in the Medical Center Plaza Visitor's Parking Deck located at 1001 Blythe Blvd. SWAT negotiators are continuing to speak with the subject."

This marked the fourth time this year that police in the Carolinas have swarmed a hospital.

While crime in and around hospitals is rare overall, the 2019 Healthcare Crime Survey found violent crime is starting to go back up after lull in recent years.

The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety Foundation authored the survey and found assault and disorderly conduct rates reached six-year highs in hospitals in 2018.

In this case, Atrium Health, again, said this did not start inside the hospital, instead off-campus, but eventually ended up in the parking deck area.

