Swimmer dead after drowning at Lake Norman | Officials investigating incident

MOUNT MOURNE, N.C. — The search for a missing swimmer near Lake Campus Dr. in Mount Mourne has ended.

On Sunday, Aug. 22 around 3 p.m. the Mount Mourne Fire Department said it was called out to Lake Norman after a swimmer had been reported missing.

Shortly around 3:45 p.m., the search ended after the swimmer was removed from the water and pronounced dead by Iredell County EMS.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are both leading the investigation.

