Crews recover body after Caldwell County drowning

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Crews have recovered a victim's body after a reported drowning on Wilson Creek near Brown Mountain Beach Campground, according to Collettsville Fire & Rescue.

Officials said crews responded to the area around 6 p.m. Saturday. After searching the water in the area, crews found the victim, deceased. At this time, the victim's name and age have not been made public.

No further information about the investigation has been made available.

Collettsville Fire & Rescue thanked a number of other emergency management units that helped in the search, in addition to members of the community who donated money for food and drinks for the search crew.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative unit on the case.

