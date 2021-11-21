Stress of rising produce costs impacting food banks this Thanksgiving

The American Farm Bureau Federation says an average Thanksgiving meal for ten people will cost 14 percent more this year than last year.

GASTONIA, N.C. — This holiday season, a full Thanksgiving meal is going to cost families.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says an average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost 14% more this year compared to last year.

The domino effect of rising prices is affecting not only families, but also food banks this holiday season. However, organizations are still finding ways to give back despite the obstacles.

Members of nine historically Black sororities and fraternities known as the Divine 9 (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity) used their own money to purchase 400 turkeys and the sides for a Thanksgiving meal.

“Well, a lot of families can’t afford to feed their families because of high prices and then because of job loss as well," Dalerie Adams, who was in line at the drive outside of the Mount Zion Restoration Church, said.

“There’s such a need, especially during this time during the pandemic, so many people out of work," Darryl Barber with the Gastonia-Shelby Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity explained. "So we want to make sure we’re doing what we can to serve our community.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, everything from milk to potatoes costs more this year, especially the turkey.

You can expect to pay 24% more this year for the bird.

The rising costs also adding stress on food pantries like Tender Hearts Ministries, which provides meals to homebound seniors.

“We take a turkey meal with all the fixings – stuffing, grean beans, cranberry sauce – the whole meal," Ainslee Moss, founder of Tender Hearts Ministries, said. "And it was very expensive for us this year.”

Grocery stores are also less willing to work with non-profits because of product shortages and high demand.

Despite the struggles, organizations are still finding ways to help.

