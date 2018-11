Thanksgiving, celebrated on the last Thursday in November, is a federal holiday recognized nationwide.

For Americans, it's often a day full of food, family and parades. The first Thanksgiving feast is thought to have been in 1621.

In 1789, President George Washington declared a day in late November as one for public thanksgiving and prayer, but it wasn't until 1863 that Thanksgiving was recognized as a federal holiday by President Abraham Lincoln and set as the last Thursday in November.

Here's what will be open and closed on Thursday, Nov. 22:

Thanksgiving Day hours

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; reopen 5 a.m. Black Friday.

Bealls: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Bealls Florida: 5 to 11 p.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Belk: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Boscov’s: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

Conn's HomePlus: 5 a.m. to midnight; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 5 to 10 p.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Dunham’s Sports: Doorbuster sale starts 3 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Friday.

Five Below: 6 to 11 p.m.; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Fred's: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; normal hours Friday.

Fry's Electronics: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

GameStop: 3 to 10 p.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Goody's: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Gordman's: 5 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

J.C. Penney: Open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Friday.

Kmart: 6 a.m. to midnight; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Kohl's: Open 5 p.m. through midnight Friday, doorbusters until 1 p.m. Friday.

Lord & Taylor: Varies. 5 to 10 p.m. or later, most re-open 5 a.m.

Lucky's Market: Open until 4 p.m.

Macy's: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours and the sale goes from 6 a.m. Thanksgiving through Friday.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: Varies. Many stores open 6 p.m. to midnight; many reopen 6 a.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location but many stores are staying open from 3 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Search for your closest store's hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Old Time Pottery: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Palais Royal: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Peebles: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Ross: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

Shopko: Sale starts 2 p.m. Thursday and doorbusters available through 2 p.m. Friday, while supplies last.

Shopko Hometown: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Southeastern Grocers: Close early at 4 p.m.

Stage Stores: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Ulta: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m Friday.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Walmart: Most stores open all day Thanksgiving with in-store Black Friday sale starting 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Close early at 4 p.m.

Black Friday hours

Remember to check with your closest location as hours vary. Some retailers have only announced opening times.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A.C. Moore: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple: Most stores open at 8 a.m., special hours are listed at www.apple.com.

Bass Pro Shops: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 6 a.m., special coupon available through noon.

Belk: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: Open 6 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. to regular closing hours.

Bloomingdale's: Open 7 a.m.

Boscov’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cabela’s: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

City Furniture: Open 8 a.m.

Conn's HomePlus: 8 a.m. to midnight.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Crate & Barrel: Varies, most have extended hours.

CVS: Regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DSW: Open 7 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports: Doorbuster sale starts 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and goes until 3 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fleet Farm: Open 6 a.m.

Fred's: Normal hours.

Fry's Electronics: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gordman's: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Guitar Center: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Half Price Books: Open 9 a.m.

Harbor Freight: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through 10 p.m. Friday.

Joann Stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kmart: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through midnight Friday, doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Lord & Taylor: Varies. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours and the sale goes from 6 a.m. Thanksgiving through Friday.

Menards: Open 6 a.m., doorbusters until noon.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: Varies. Many stores open 6 a.m.

Neiman Marcus: Open 8 a.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary. Search department store and Nordstrom Rack outlet stores' hours on Nordstrom.com.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location but many stores are staying open from 3 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Search for your closest store's hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Old Time Pottery: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Palais Royal: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Peebles: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petco: Hours vary.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pet Supermarket: Open 9 a.m., regular hours

Rooms To Go: Open 8 a.m., coupons available until 2 p.m.

Ross: Open 7 a.m., closing times vary.

Sam's Club: Open 7 a.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Open at 8 a.m., closing times vary.

Sears: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoe Carnival: Open 6 a.m.

Shopko: Open 7 a.m., doorbusters until 2 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage Stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Staples: Open 7 a.m.

Stein Mart: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: Open 7 a.m., closing times vary.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: Most stores open 24 hours.

World Market: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

