Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy for further comment on the outages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Duke Energy said the estimated restoration time in these areas is 5 p.m.

The cause of these outages is currently unknown, according to Duke Energy.

Multiple cities and towns received 2 - 3 inches of rain on Saturday. Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected to develop across the mountains and foothills around lunchtime.

The piedmont will see storms later, but most of the activity will remain along and north of uptown Charlotte.

