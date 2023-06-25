Thousands without power due to outages near Lake Wylie

Around 16,000 customers are being impacted by the outages, according to Duke Energy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in both Carolinas are without power on Sunday night near Lake Wylie.

Around 16,000 customers are experiencing outages as of Sunday at 11 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The outages were first reported at 10:09 p.m., according to Duke Energy, and range from as south as Tega Cay, South Carolina up to the Steele Creek area of Charlotte.

Duke Energy has not stated the cause of the outages. As of 11 p.m., Duke Energy estimates the power will be restored around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about these outages. More information will be released when it is available.

