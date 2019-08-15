FORT MILL, S.C. — Two teenagers have been charged following the shooting of two other teenagers in Fort Mill Wednesday night, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots at the Forest Ridge apartments on Forest Ridge Drive, according to police.

Responding officers located two injured teenagers, both 16-years-old, who were transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Their conditions is not known.

Police have charged 17-year-old Darrian Parker, of Lancaster, South Carolina, with attempted murder. He was denied bond and remains in custody at the York County Detention Center.

Another 17-year-old frpm Lancaster, whose name was not released, was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been released from custody while he awaits a court date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022, or Crimestoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

