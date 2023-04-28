UNC Charlotte hosts Day of Remembrance, memorial dedication

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on the campus of UNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the fourth anniversary of a deadly shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte nears, the school is hosting a Day of Remembrance Friday. They will also be dedicating a new memorial.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on the campus of UNC Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte will stream the ceremony on WCNC+, which can be streamed for free on wcnc.com, the WCNC app for phones, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Two students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, were killed in the April 30, 2019 shooting. Four other students were hurt: Drew Pescaro, Rami Alramadhan, Emily Houpt and Sean Dehart.

In years previous, the campus community gathered - both virtually and in-person - to honor and remember the forever bond of Niner nation.

“This day is just to make sure that the people I care about are okay,” Liam Caldwell, a student, told WCNC Charlotte during last year's ceremony.

The memories of that day are still fresh for so many people.

“It was a while ago, but I can also remember it very, very vividly," Jordan Estabrook, another student, said at the time. "I don’t think it’s something you can ever forget and in a certain sense, I don’t ever want to forget it."

She was finishing up her semester in Colvard, a building near where the shooting happened. She remembers the fear she felt locked in her classroom and in the days after.

“I struggled after that," she recalled. "My capstone class was back in that room that I was locked in but for me, it was more about overcoming that fear and overcoming it by remembering how strong our university is."

It’s that strength that’s kept her on campus. She graduated and took a job with the University’s communications department, choosing to stay in the community that gave her a new perspective on life.

“There is an acknowledgment that nothing is permanent, nothing is forever so how do we treat the relationships in our lives?" Estabrook asked. "How does that look different knowing that anything can happen?"