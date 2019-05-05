They ran, hid, and fought. Now survivors of the UNC Charlotte shooting remember those lost and start to heal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday marks five days since two UNC Charlotte students were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the university's campus.

Students in professor Adam Johnson's Liberal Studies class Tuesday were in the first day of final presentations a little after 5 p.m. when a gunman entered the back door of the room and opened fire. With his fellow students running for safety, Riley Howell took action and jumped on the shooter, taking him to the ground.

Howell gave his life in that moment but he saved countless others. The shooter was taken into custody and faces a dozen charges, including two counts of murder.

On Sunday, Howell, an ROTC cadet, will be laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown of Waynesville, North Carolina. Wells Funeral Homes handled the arrangements.

"The family is profoundly moved by the outpouring of love and support shown by our friends, family, community, and people around the country we have never even met," the obituary read. "Riley died the way he lived, putting others first. Our hope is that his example resonates with everyone."