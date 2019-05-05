They ran, hid, and fought. Now survivors of the UNC Charlotte shooting remember those lost and start to heal.

Those who knew him in Waynesville say he was one of a kind. He had a huge heart.
"You ask anybody, pretty much, around here and they know the name Riley Howell," said one person. "He was a good guy."
They all say he put others first. So it wasn't a surprise when his parents learned of their son's heroic actions.
"While kids were running one way, our son turned and ran towards the shooter," said Natalie Howell, Riley's mother. "And I can just picture it, I can picture him being big, and large, and trying to protect people behind him and he just died in the process of taking him down."
For Howell's younger siblings, he was more than just a big brother. He was a role model and the person they looked up to more than anyone else.
"All of these people are calling him a hero and stuff but he's always been my hero," Howell's younger brother told NBC News. "There's nothing like a big brother and I just really love him so much."