CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte will hold a virtual remembrance for the school shooting victims on April 30, 2020, at 5:10 p.m.

"We will recognize the day with “United: A Remembrance Program” — a virtual event that pays tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, and honors Drew, Emily, Rami and Sean, and all the students in the classroom that day," UNC Charlotte announced on their website

RELATED: UNCC shooting victim and hero, Riley Howell, honored as Star Wars 'Jedi Master'

Closer to the actual event, additional information and direct links will be provided through email, Inside UNC Charlotte and the University’s social media channels.

The program will feature Student Body President Chandler Crean and Student Body Vice President Adela Mann, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey, and a special appearance from CBS News correspondent and alum, Don Dahler ’91.

RELATED: UNCC commission: Kennedy 236, setting of deadly campus shooting, should not host classes again

In addition, we will present an artistic video created by faculty member Jeff Murphy and accompanied by an original composition written by faculty member John Allemeier, as well as musical performances by “Water From Fire” featuring alumni John Woodall ’14 and Kevin Brawley ’13.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC