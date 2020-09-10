New Panthers Fitness Center a great addition to Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers and Lowes teamed up to dedicate a new outdoor fitness center in Veterans Park just outside of Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Veterans Park in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood is the brand new Carolina Panthers Lowes Salute to Service Fitness Center

For over a year the Carolina Panthers, Lowes, Mecklenburg County Park and Rec and Veterans Bridge Home have been making this become a reality

“We provided a place where Veterans can come for fitness and fellowship,” tells Riley Fields, Director of Community Relations with the Carolina Panthers.

And Veterans Bridge Home has workouts for Veterans every Wednesday right here at the Fitness Center.

If you or you know an Veteran who is interested in joining them CLICK HERE.

“But also the great part is it also serves the broader community and since its opening it has really had a robust level of activity,” says Fields.

This work out is no joke if you go through all 7 stations. Each exercise pushes your body to Push, pull, bend and KEEP POUNDING!

Chris Mulcahy got to test out the new Center with the one and only Sir Purr recently and he said working out with a Panther is no joke! Sir Purr knows how to get around the course like a true Cat-Lete.

These core exercises here are both implemented by the Military and Panthers players. They can be used by pros and some who may just want a lighter work out.