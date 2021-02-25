A beautiful park to put on your North Carolina bucket list

One of the best parks in the North Carolina Foothills is in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. — In Lenoir, North Carolina is one of the best parks in Caldwell County. A tranquil place to explore or just go on a walk.

Welcome to the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park.

“I really enjoy this park its beautiful,” tells a man named Phoenix who was walking with his granddaughter. He says he comes out here at least once a week.

A favorite for a lot of locals.

“I love this park its very fun to walk in," says Ember Hamby, a young girl who was walking with her Grandfather Phoenix. She says she loves nature and the water rocks were her favorite.

"It’s beautiful. I suggest everyone should come up to Lenoir and visit Broyhill Walking Park," tells a local, Rachel Harmon.

"This is our favorite.... it's calming and peaceful, we love it," mentions Teresa Edmisten who was walking with Rachel as they try to do as much as possible here.

This park covers 20 acres and the loop is over 2200 feet or .42 of a mile but most people do more than 1 lap. 7 laps would make 3 miles for instance.

But off the walking path is a different world.

A change of scenery with fountains and a peaceful spot to unwind and enjoy nature.

NOTE: This park is beautiful now but it pops with color and is absolutely gorgeous when everything is flowering.

This is also where the sculpture celebration is every September brought to you by the Caldwell County Arts Council.

“some days you just come down and sit and just enjoy watching the ducks in the pond when the turtles come out its always fun to see the turtles.”

This is a historic site. This used to be an old rock quarry and the old city pool was here where the bathrooms are now.

Recently the Broyhill Family Foundation donated $100,000 dollars to the park that will go to converting the bathrooms on the north end.

And we are also going to be redoing the decking at the entrance to the park.