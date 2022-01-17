New permit filed as Midnight Diner looks to move to Uptown Charlotte

It comes ahead of a $750 million development at the diner's old site in the South End neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular Charlotte restaurant Midnight Diner is seemingly set to have a new home in Uptown. According to a permit filed with the City of Charlotte this month, the diner will head to East Trade Street -- near the Spectrum Center.

This comes ahead of a $750 million development at the diner's old site in the South End neighborhood. The city still has to approve the move.

WCNC Charlotte's Kendall Morris reported on the development in November 2021. Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development is hoping the new development will transform the area between Uptown and South End with what the developer calls a “world-class live-work-play environment.”

Midnight Diner would have to be relocated in order for the new project to be built.

"As a city, as a region, we understand how important local, existing businesses are,” Antony Burton, principal researcher with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, said in November. “We need to continue to support them, while also, you know, attracting new businesses and continuing to grow."

