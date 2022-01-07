Metered street parking rate up in Uptown and South End

The parking rate hasn’t changed since 1997. City council member at-large Dimple Ajmera said it is still a good deal compared to other regions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Friday, people will be paying a little bit more money to park at a metered space in South End and Uptown Charlotte. The rate increase is part of the city’s 2023 budget and was approved in May.

A metered space is up from $1 to $1.50. The rate increase will bring in about $700,000 in revenue to the city of Charlotte.

“The funds from the parking fees will be used towards maintaining our streets and our roads that are in disrepair,” city council member at-large Dimple Ajmera said.

The parking rate hasn’t changed since 1997 and Ajmera said it is still a good deal compared to other regions.

“Let's be honest, how many places will you find in Uptown or in South End that will offer parking at this rate?" Ajmera said. "I guarantee you, not in any other city. Here, it's already subsidized.”

The funds will help better keep up with the city’s growth.

“We are growing at such a fast pace, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation," she explained. "That growth comes with challenges and we have to maintain our existing infrastructure and add to our infrastructure.”

Folks will also soon say goodbye to free street parking on the weekends.

“It’s not good when everything else around us is going up," Cara Sixberry, a South End resident, said. "Gas prices are increasing, rent prices are up, Lyft and Uber rides are going up in price."

The plan is meant to also encourage people to use public transportation.

“I'm constantly thinking about where I’m going, traveling, the cheaper route," Erika Brittan, a University City resident, said. "I take the light rail a lot because that is cheap... It stops a lot though and that is inconvenient. It takes 45 minutes to get to South End. You just have to really plan ahead."

Ajmera said the funds raised will go a long way in Charlotte. She adds that the city welcomes the community’s feedback.

“When we had our budget forum, especially during our budget adoption, I did not hear any negative comments from residents actually, some of them supported it,” Ajmera said. “We need funds to maintain our roads and to maintain our streets and we get a lot more emails about our roads or infrastructure that are in disrepair.”

As far as the current free street parking on the weekend, that will change in a few months. Starting on Sept. 10, people will have to pay to park on Saturdays at a metered space -- Sundays will remain free, for now.