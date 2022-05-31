Charlotte City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss budgets

The city is also hoping to discuss property transactions for the Eastland Mall development.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is set to meet to discuss budgets Tuesday night as well as the other developments including the one at Eastland Mall.

The land was closed down back in March in efforts of bringing things like mixed-income housing, a park, and greenways.

The $26 million project would also bring a full-service grocery store and entertainment venues.

The city also plans to discuss the Gold Line phase 3 designs, phase 3 of the project runs east to west between Sunnyside Avenue and French Street.

Crews have been working and testing streetcars before opening the route up to the public for months.

In phase three the entire gold line would stretch for 10 miles from Rosa Parks Place Transit Center through uptown ending at Eastland Transit Center.

Phase 2 was about $150 million, and more funding will be needed for phase 3.

Officials are expected to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss, WCNC Charlotte will be sure to keep you updated.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.