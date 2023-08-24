US National Whitewater Center announces new 70-acre dog park as part of expansion

The 70-acre dog park will include an open-air beer garden, lakefront beach and a 3-mile lake loop trail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. National Whitewater Center will open a new 70-acre off-leash dog park in November that includes a 3-mile lake loop trail, beer garden and beachfront access, the facility announced.

USNWC released several renderings of the new activity center, which is expected to open in mid-November. The new off-leash area and lake loop trail will be open to all Whitewater guests at no additional charge. Guests who bring their pets will be required to get the appropriate pass to enter the area.

The new dog park will include access to the Lake Center, a new complex that features an open-air beer garden, lakefront beach, water and trail access, as well as a retail outlet and event space for large groups.

Annual passholders may add one dog to their activity pass free of charge. Additional dogs may be added for $50 per dog, per pass. The current price for an annual pass at the USNWC is $250.

Day passholders will be allowed to bring one dog to the off-leash area free of charge. Current pricing for a day pas is $75 for adults and $65 for kids under the age of 8. Single activity passes for the dog park will also be available for purchase for $10. Those passes will not include access to other activities at the center.

All dog breeds and sizes are welcome to the park. Dogs are the only animals that will be allowed in the off-leash area. Owners will be responsible for their dogs at all times in all areas of the Whitewater Center.

In addition to the dog park, the Whitewater Center announced plans for a new all-ages activity center scheduled to open in the winter of 2024.

The "Wildwoods" activity center will have an expansive challenge course and playscape experience for all ages. The 3-acre footprint will have bouldering walls, swinging bridges, floating hammocks, climbing nets and obstacle elements for all skill levels.

The Whitewater Center plans to add outdoor classrooms, exhibition areas, art installations and more in future phases. There are also plans to offer food and drinks in Wildwoods.

The Wildwoods Challenge center will be available through annual passes, day passes and single activity passes. Annual passes are $250 for all guests age 8 and older, while kids under 7 can get an annual pass for $100. Day passes range from no charge (kids 2 and under) to $75 (guests age 8 and older). Single activity passes will cost up to $10 for guests age 3 and older.