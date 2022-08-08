Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sold the vacant building for $600,000. The school closed in 2021.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church.

On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.

The building on 925 N. Enochville Avenue in China Grove was previously used as Enochville Elementary School as one of around 20 elementary schools used by the district.

Board members chose to close the school in late 2020, citing rising maintenance costs and decreasing attendance rates as reasons for its shutdown.

Enochville Elementary School opened in the mid-1930s and operated until its final days in 2021. Newer school buildings were constructed over the years but the property always maintained its purpose of educating children.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opened the surplus bid for the property in January 2021 and finally decided to sell the property. The district initially received a bid of $500,000.

Some board members were glad to get rid of the vacant property.

"I have never seen a building we close ever sell what it appraises for," one board member said. "We had to pay to tear [other schools] down. It's only worth what someone's willing to pay for it."

Other board members, though, were concerned that they did not receive a high enough bid on the location.

"I'm not interested in selling another building below tax value. We went through that with Faith Charter," another board member said. "We literally just gave a building away. I feel like this is another situation... literally just giving away a building below tax value."