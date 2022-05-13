Memorial ceremony for fallen CMPD officers Friday

In Charlotte, the Police Memorial serves as a timeless reminder of those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This comes at the end of National Police Week, which pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

In Charlotte, the Police Memorial serves as a timeless reminder of those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, a new name, etched in granite, will mark a permanent place on the force for officer Mia Goodwin who made the ultimate sacrifice while fulfilling the vows to serve and protect.

Goodwin, 33, died when she and three fellow officers were struck by a truck in the early morning of Dec. 22 on Interstate 85. CMPD confirmed Goodwin is the first female CMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Officer Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and a member of its 172nd Recruit Class. She was assigned to the University City Division and was the first female officer in CMPD’s history to be killed in the line of duty just three days before Christmas.

Goodwin, a six-year veteran of the force, had just returned to duty days prior after being on maternity leave. She leaves behind a 3-year-old child, a 1-year-old child, a 4-month-old baby, and husband Brenton Goodwin, who is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. Her children's names are Gabriella, Greyson and Gia.

Today we laid to rest Officer Mia Danielle Figueroa-Goodwin, a six-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. We thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/OcdCOFDqnl — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 29, 2021

Goodwin was born in Passaic, New Jersey, as the second child of Antonio and Mimi Figueroa. She had two siblings: Antonio Figueroa and Tiffany Figueroa.

She got her bachelor's of science from High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. It was there she met her future husband Brenton whom she married in 2017. Before joining CMPD in 2015, she worked for Bank of America in Greensboro and in Charlotte.

