Funeral arrangements announced for fallen CMPD officer

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin was killed Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 85. Her funeral will be Wednesday in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The funeral service for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, a six-year veteran of the force, died when she and three fellow officers were struck by a truck early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85.

Goodwin, who leaves behind three children and a husband, will be remembered during a funeral at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. It will be held at First Baptist Church, located in Uptown Charlotte at 301 South Davidson Street.

Visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. until Noon at the church.

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is hurting," Chief Johnny Jennings said last Wednesday in the aftermath of the crash. "We mourn the loss of Police Officer Goodwin."

Goodwin, and fellow officers Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk, and Shannon Foster, were assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with closing a portion of the interstate in northeast Charlotte near West WT Harris Boulevard.

Around 3:40 a.m., two trucks traveling southbound collided. Those vehicles then collided with the CMPD officers, according to Jennings.

Goodwin succumbed to her injuries at the scene while Buffington, Husk, and Foster were transported by Medic to the hospital for treatment. All three were released from the hospital later Wednesday morning.

"Any officer that was on the scene was in the path of this collision," Jennings said.

The truck driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

After the crash, a memorial was started outside the CMPD University City division headquarters where Goodwin worked.