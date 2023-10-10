Do you love fridge magnets? Here's why appliance makers say they're tacky

Appliance makers apparently don't like collections of cluttered magnets, so they're changing the manufacturing process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Apparently what you put on your fridge says a lot about you.

Appliance makers are moving away from magnetic materials on the outside of refrigerators because many people in the appliance industry see collections of cluttered magnets as "lowbrow."

But like all things that go in and out of style, magnets tend to make their way back into the mainstream, especially when it comes to decorating our fridges.

Wake Up Charlotte viewers responded to this topic by sharing what they keep on the fridge. Whether it's their kids' school lunch menu, practice schedules, shopping lists or simply travel mementos and holiday greeting cards, almost everyone has something on the front (or side) of their fridge. Others prefer a minimalist look, with maybe a single photo or magnet with recipe conversions on their fridge.

"No shame," one viewer wrote. "Love my magnets. They're mostly travel ones."

"I have two side-by-side refrigerators with magnets all over them," Leonard Hodson said. "And still collecting them."

Some viewers said they keep emergency contacts, like an overnight vet or urgent care clinic on theirs. And at least one person said the companies that make appliances should have something else on their mind instead of how they're decorated.

"I do, but they need to worry about appliances that work longer than the warranty," Carol Henson said.

