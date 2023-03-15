New NC agency will coordinate training, awareness about guns statewide

The State Office of Violence Prevention will coordinate efforts across various state agencies and local leaders.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed an executive order meant to reduce violence and firearm misuse.

"It requires an all-hands-on-deck approach," Cooper said. "That's what this is about today."

The office will offer training, technical assistance and conduct public awareness campaigns.

"All of us deserve to feel safe in our homes, our schools and our communities,” Cooper said. “This new office will help coordinate the efforts to reduce violent crime, tackle both intentional and careless gun injuries and deaths, and work to keep people safe.”

