Hoda Kotb on her latest book: “This Just Speaks To Me”

The book is a collection of quotes centered around the people and moments that have enriched her life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inspiration 365 days a year.

That’s what Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb is delivering with her latest book, “This Just Speaks To Me”

Talking with Wake Up Charlotte anchor Carolyn Buck, Kotb said she hopes to not just inspire readers but to also encourage them to use that inspiration to create joy in their own lives.

“Feeling it is great but what is your next step because I feel like sometimes there needs to be an action as a result of something,” Kotb said.

The book is a collection of quotes centered around the people and moments that have enriched her life.

“ I think you’ll find stories about people you know and quotes from people you’re interested in," Kotb said.

From motherhood to friendship to love and everything in between, “This Just Speaks To Me” is available now.

Hope this book of quotes will help out if you need a little pick-me-up. Out TODAY! #thisjustspeakstome pic.twitter.com/ivMy1ifM0A — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) October 13, 2020