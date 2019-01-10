CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a new Pew survey, over one-quarter of Americans haven't read a book — or even part of a book — in the past year.

On the bright side, that data means 73% of us have, right? That number is fairly consistent over the last four years. In April of 2015, 26% of people said they hadn't read a book in the past year.

Researchers said adults with a high school diploma or less are far more likely (44% vs 8%) to report not reading books in any format than adults with a bachelor's or advanced degree.

It's a big jump from 2011, though, when only 18% of people said they hadn't read a book in the last year. For perspective, though, there was less competition for books. Binge-watching TV shows wasn't really a thing yet and that was still two years before Netflix aired its first original series.

The study also found that for those people who do read, they get through an average of one book every three months.

