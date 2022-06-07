Their focus is mainly on neighborhoods with high crime or high needs, especially while kids are home for the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s Alternative to Violence is promoting a summer of peace.

They say the goal is to engage in 64 practices of peace for 64 days, which was inspired by the 64 days between the assassination of Gandhi on Jan. 30 and Martin Luther King Jr on April 4.

Their focus is mainly on neighborhoods with high crime or high needs, especially while kids are home for the summer.

They say right now they’re working on identifying stressors to disadvantaged communities and creating a culture of peace.

"We can really intentionally focus on establishing peace and keeping people mindful of what that looks peace looks like, you cant take it for granted that it exists," Fred Frogg, with The Violence Prevention Program, said.

"We will also do events where we can celebrate these steps towards peace, they start the first week of July on through the first week of September," he added.

Fogg said they focus on the entire community by issuing different booklets to highlight peaceful acts to teens, children, and adults. The booklets highlight a different way to practice a peaceful act each week with the first three days inspiring courage, smiling, and appreciation.

"If we know an area has high crime we will get vendors and community members to set up shop, and play games, and help people to see what the community looks like when you’re out having fun," Fogg said.

He said their purpose is to create an awareness of nonviolent principles and practices as a powerful way to heal, transform, and empower communities.

"We are not just hoping or expecting peace, but actively engaging in peace initiatives," Fogg said. "I am hoping that expands out into the community."

Charlotte's Alternative to Violence is also planning to provide more resources for adults looking for work as well as resources to keep kids and teens active this summer.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts