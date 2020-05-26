Unzipped: "The nation’s fastest-growing city"

Established in the late 1873 Fort Mill was originally a rural farming area, but into a major center for textile manufacturing.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Town of Fort Mill sits in Northeastern York County-- tucked between the Catawba River and North Carolina state line.

Eventually the industry died down, kickstarting the town’s success. Third generation native, Mayor Guynn Savage has seen first-hand how the town has blossomed.

“I saw a resiliency in its residents to hold on to that community” she said. “It’s maintained its sense of small-town even though we’ve seen tremendous growth.”

Today—the US Census calls Fort Mill the nation’s fastest-growing city, it’s home to dozens of major employers like Black and Decker, Comporium and One Main Financial. The area is bursting at the seams with growth with more than 20K residents. A lot of the families, move from out of state for the nationally top-ranked schools.

“The schools, that was the biggest deciding factor for us,” said Arlethia Hailstock. “We moved here from the Denver, Colorado area.”

Other than the nationally top-ranked education, Fort Mill’s quality of life also tops the Hailstocks’ list.

“We researched taxes, commute times, and proximity to social activities,” said Hailstock.

They got lucky. There are a lot of family fun social activities in the area.

For example, take a step back in time at the Fort Mill Museum or with a self- tour downtown, with many original buildings around from the 1800s. Some of the building have QR codes, scan it with your phone to learn a historic fact.

From there, take a stop at the local dining spots for some original southern barbeque or those homemade burgers like mama used to make.

But to really spice up the fun, you have to stop by Puckerbutt Pepper Company.

“In 2013 we were blessed, Guinness World Record awarded us for the hottest pepper [Carolina Reaper] in the world,” said Ed Currie, owner of Pucker Butt.

Currie sells hot sauce, salsa, and even chocolates, partnering with local businesses. He says his shops attracts people from across the world.

“We were number two on trip advisor behind Myrtle beach, that’s ridiculous, we’re just a hot sauce shop,” said Currie with a laugh.

After a bite into that pepper, trust us, you’ll need to cool down. So grab a treat from the Peach Stand and go for a walk at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, enjoying 2,000 plus acres of Mother Nature.