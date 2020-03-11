With real-time, live streaming 2020 election results from Charlotte, North Carolina and South Carolina beginning at 7:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watch live streaming Decision 2020 election results for North Carolina and South Carolina from WCNC Charlotte.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas.

You can watch our non-stop, live coverage across screens and devices:

Our team of experts will be providing live analysis and results as voting results are released.

Voters in the battleground state of North Carolina will help decide if President Donald Trump will remain in the White House or if former Vice President Joe Biden fights hard to unseat him.

In North Carolina, voters will decide if democratic Governor Roy Cooper serves another term or is unseated by the current lieutenant governor, republic Dan Forest. The race over control of the United States Senate will also play out in North Carolina: with a race between incumbent Senator Thom Tillis and democratic Cal Cunningham.

In South Carolina, the U.S. Senate is also in play in a race between Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison.