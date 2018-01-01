WATCH LIVE
Breaking
Breaking Live Video
WATCH LIVE: Decision 2018 NC Primary Results
Learn More
Local
Play
LIVE BLOG: 2018 NC primary election
North Carolinians hit the polls to cast their vote for the state's primary election.
ELECTIONS
Updated:
4 minutes ago
NC congressional primary features 2016 rematch
Ninth District Congressman Robert Pittenger squeaked by Rev. Mark Harris by 134 votes in the Republican primary two years ago, and the two men are battling again – along with a third candidate – for the party's nomination in Tuesday's primary.
ELECTIONS
Updated:
30 minutes ago
DECISION 2018: Click here for NC primary election results
Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
ELECTIONS
Updated:
7 minutes ago
